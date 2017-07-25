Jon Jones Reveals He’d ‘Love’ To Fight Brock Lesnar

Jon Jones has routinely teased a move up to heavyweight, but now he’s upped the ante by aiming for one of the biggest fights possible.

Four days before his long overdue rematch with Daniel Cormier in the main event of this weekend’s (Sat., July 29, 2017) UFC 214, Jones admitted during a Facebook Live chat today that he would love to face former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar in the octagon:

“I would love to fight Brock Lesnar. He’s a massive dude, it would be a massive draw, really big for the sport. It would be a great challenge. That’s a big old boy. I doubt Brock Lesnar would take that fight, though. I definitely wouldn’t try to wrestle with him the whole time. I can’t tell you what I would do.”

The words come at a peculiar time for Jones, as Lesnar has been linked to a UFC comeback after rumor recently arose he had re-entered the USADA drug testing pool in anticipation of a possible octagon return. However, UFC officials soon confirmed that was not true, and Lesnar still remained under a frozen suspension with more than six months left on it after he failed, ironically enough, for the same banned substance that Jones did, and both in conjunction with their respective fights at last July’s UFC 200.

Most are picking Jones to get past his longtime rival Cormier this weekend, and if he does, it’s easy to see that not too many new or particularly difficult challenges would await “Bones” in the shallow UFC 205-pound talent pool outside of a rematch with Alexander Gustafsson, especially now that Anthony “Rumble” Johnson is retired.

Moving up to heavyweight would be a literally huge move for Jones and would provide him with a whole list of new and exciting bouts where he would be far from guaranteed to win considering the size and power edge he would be giving up. But he has to stay sober and out of trouble for long enough to make it to and win one fight, let alone move up a division to face one of the biggest draws MMA has ever seen.

Regardless, a Jones vs. Lesnar match-up would push the boundaries of pay-per-view (PPV) success in a time where UFC brass needs them most, so don’t be surprised to see it come up quite a bit more in the coming months.