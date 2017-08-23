Jon Jones’ Manager Goes Off On Online Haters

By now, it’s plain to see there’s been a verifiable downpour of news and opinions surrounding UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones’ shocking failed drug test at UFC 214.

Most of it has been in the form of online vitriol directed at the massively talented-but-troubled MMA legend who had supposedly made a successful comeback against Daniel Cormier, but Jones’ management team issued a statement late last night expressing their surprise at the unfortunate event, noting that he was due the full process of sorting out the truth of his failed test.

That’s certainly true for Jones and any other UFC athlete who is flagged for a potential USADA anti-doping violation, but it’s also no surprise that most are doubting the validity of his camp’s suggestion they would test his supplements for contamination, the go-to response of nearly every UFC athlete who fails a drug test. It didn’t work for Jones last year after he failed a pre-fight screen for clomiphene just days before his scheduled UFC 200 rematch with Cormier as Jones earned a one-year suspension that just expired in the weeks before UFC 214.

Regardless, Jones’ manager Malki Kawa is apparently still baffled that MMA fans online, of all places, would be so quick to pass judgment on a fighter who has shown nothing but the inability to make it to the octagon in the past two years due to a nefarious list of drug-related troubles. Kawa took a professional tone in his statement last night, yet that has changed in a day’s time.

He issued a singing statement on his Facebook page discrediting all of “Bones'” haters:

“The amount of hate that everyone has towards jon jones with out any due process is beyond me. The messages I keep getting saying to “drop him” or “don’t take up for him” goes to show me how low this society is.

I stand with bones!

For anyone to think I would “drop” him like Him and I aren’t brothers is stupid.

I know how hard he worked to get back to where he’s at. This is definitely heartbreaking. He def didn’t cheat or use steroids. But I’m with him more now than the night he won the belt…. being there for the good times is what everybody would do. But who’s really there when times get bad?

I hope that you people pick your friends, wives/husbands and close confidants based on real stuff. Not who can celebrate when you’re on top. I’m not sure why this is happening to him again, or how even, but We’ll get to the bottom of it.

To those of you that truly support my brother and I, thank you! To those of you who say “drop him” you’re not doing me any favors by saying that. You’re not my friend nor my family. So a big “fuck you” to you and your “support””

Now, it’s important to note that Jones is, of course, owed his due process and could be exonerated by USADA, but it’s hard to imagine they’re going to take it easy on him only a little more than a year after they deemed his behavior nearly “reckless” in taking a sexual performance pill while also acknowledging he was not a “drug cheat.”

Kawa suggests that is exactly the case, and justice will once again shine through for “Bones.” But with a mounting set of disappointing drug issues that are making it tough to believe Jones’ team when they blame their trouble on something else every time, at some point Kawa will have to point the finger at his fighter – and as a result, even himself.

We’ll just have to wait and see what USADA unveils, yet one thing is certain: Jon Jones is running out of chances.