Jon Jones: I Got Caught Up In My Own Sh*t

It’s no secret that Jon Jones has dealt with his fair share of legal and personal issues outside of the cage, and those issues were highlighted in a promo for his upcoming UFC 214 rematch with Daniel Cormier.

Jones and Cormier first met at UFC 182 in Jan. 2015 where Jones scored a unanimous decision victory, but he was stripped of his title later that year after being arrested on felony hit-and-run charges. Then scheduled to rematch Cormier at UFC 200 last July, “Bones” was forced to withdraw from the bout just days prior after it was made clear that he had tested positive for multiple banned substances.

Upon watching the promo, Jones admitted that he ‘got lost’ and ‘took it all for granted’:

“The first time I watched it, I was uncomfortable with it, because it showed me talking in 2011 and saying how I would never want to do something that would harm the image of the sport,” Jones said during a UFC 214 media conference call. “That was genuine, man. I never intended on having an image of being the bad guy. I really didn’t. Somewhere along the way I got lost, man. I got caught up in my own sh*t. I started having fun and partying — and still winning. I just took it all for granted. Genuinely, I really wanted to be an inspiration to other people and to inspire people and be a role model.”

Due to the fact that his personal life has been made so public, it’d be understandable if Jones felt a bit bothered or angered by his issues being discussed so often, but the former champion actually said that it’s a ‘freeing feeling’:

“It’s all out there in the public,” Jones said. “And that’s a freeing feeling to be looked at as a piece of shit by so many people. And to be able to just be real for yourself and to take responsibility for the things you’ve done wrong. I feel so free, man. It’s a great feeling to be who I am. Jon Jones, the f*ck up. Jon Jones, the great. However, you look at me, it’s just great to be me. Alive. Whether you like me or hate me. It’s just a great feeling to be relevant.”

At the end of the day, Jones is aiming to right the ship and ultimately serve as an inspiration to others who face similar issues or adversity:

“I think my story is gonna really inspire somebody else who has f*cked up,” Jones said. “It’s gonna really inspire somebody else. To realize that it is not over. ‘Man, if Jon Jones can come back from the shit that he’s been through and ultimately win and be the champion he’s always been capable of being, [I can do it].’ “I’m glad that I’m used, as a laughingstock or whatever it might be to ultimately inspire, if it’s just one person. If there’s just one person that continues to fight because of my life. I’m glad to be in this position.”

Do you expect Jones to reclaim the 205-pound championship this weekend?