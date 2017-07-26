Jon Jones Calls Weight-Cutting Daniel Cormier ‘Crackhead With A Suit On’

Perhaps there has been no other UFC rivalry with the sheer amount of trash talk, backstory, and animosity than the over three-year spat between current light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and longtime former champion Jon Jones.

The two started off their resilient confrontation with the spectacle that was the UFC 178 media day brawl back in the summer of 2014, and after fighting once in early 2015, the foregone conclusion that was a rematch was then rescheduled more than once thanks to injuries from Cormier and a never-ending stream of drug-related troubles for Jones.

They’ll finally rematch in the main event of Saturday night’s (July 29, 2017) UFC 214 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, and today, the two light heavyweight legends went face-to-face for what will hopefully rank as the final press conference of many. Due to that fact, Jones not surprisingly got the trash talk rolling early, snubbing a well-known MMA reporter before going off on “DC” as predicted.

It all started when Cormier was asked if he truly believed Jones had used steroids to get to the championship, to which the champ relied he believed he had and was not afraid to say it:

“Earlier this week, Jon about cried because I accused him of using steroids. Do I feel like he tried to cheat? Yeah I do. Why can I not say what I feel? Why can I not say what I want? If I believe it in my heart, I will say it. And yes, I do believe he’s done it for a long time, so I don’t care.”

Jones interrupted his opponent by asking how long he thought he’d been on the juice:

“How long do you think I’ve been doing steroids?”

Cormier gave an honest assessment of his view, believing Jones to have not used steroids only during the very first part of his career while being dirty for the vast majority of his time at the top:

“Well, you’ve earned the title fight, you know, so I imagine you’re about 3-0 in the UFC, so those first three fights. Ovince Saint Preux, Gusmao, and Forrest Bonnar – what’s that guy’s name that he beat? Yeah, Stephan Bonnar. Stephen Bonnar those three fights is when you didn’t do steroids, but everything else in the middle is eliminated.”

“Bones” then pointed out that he when he was attempting his comeback in early 2016 and posting videos of him lifting insane amounts of weights at a new powerlifting gym, USADA was in effect and he did not test positive, choosing to leave out the fact that he was removed from last summer’s UFC 200 rematch with Cormier for failing a USADA drug test:

“When I started powerlifting four days a week, with these chicken-ass legs , with these bad genetics, and I started deadlifting 600 pounds, squatting 500 pounds, USADA was in full effect. So how did I get away with that?”

Cormier clarified his words, adding that he didn’t believe Jones was on steroids for his lackluster defeat of Ovince Saint Preux at UFC 197 last year, and it showed:

“I’m not saying you did it last year versus Ovince Saint Preux. You were clean last year when you fought Ovince Saint Preux. That’s why you look like you look. You look like a bum.”

That’s when Jones took things up a level, sowing off his physique that has been a highly discussed topic this week:

(Lifts shirt up) “How do I look? How do I look DC?”

Never one to rely on the merits of his physique, Cormier brushed Jones’ six-pack off as vanity muscle:

“That’s all just for show.”

But Jones wasn’t playing, as he ripped into an obviously drained Cormier for actually being the one who looked like the junkie of the two, ending the assault with a vicious insult:

“Who looks like a junkie here? Look at this guy’s face. Who looks like a junkie here today? You look like a crackhead with a suit on.”

Finally, Cormier ended the back-and-forth by noting that while he can look like a crackhead with a suit on as long as he’s never been one like Jones had: