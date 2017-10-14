Johny Hendricks Explains How Move To Jackson-Wink Saved His Career

It hasn’t been a good two years for former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks.

“Bigg Rigg” has lost four of his last five fights and was finished in two by TKO in two of those losses. His sole victory came against an also fading Hector Lombard via unanimous decision this past February in his middleweight debut. Hendricks’ last Octagon appearance saw him suffer a second-round technical knockout loss to Tim Boetsch.

Hendricks is hoping to get back on track and string up a few wins en-route to another title run. His most significant move to help make that a reality was to join Albuquerque’s famed Jackson-Winkeljohn Academy. Hendricks recently spoke to Submission Radio and discussed the fight camp switch, saying it has once again given him the will to fight back (quotes via Bloody Elbow):

“One thing that Jackson has done for me, it’s something that I haven’t done in a very long time, is fight back,” Hendricks said. “You know, had to bite down on my mouthpiece and fight back. And I got that, I’m getting that in New Mexico, at Jackson/Wink’s. That’s one thing that I can say they’re doing, they’re bringing it back out of me. And that’s really what’s important for me is to get that back.”

Aside from his win-loss record inside the cage, Hendricks has had trouble making weight several times for his latest fights. He says he is working with a UFC nutritionist to help correct these issues moving forward: