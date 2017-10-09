Ian McCall Granted Release From UFC Contract

Fan favorite flyweight Ian “Uncle Creepy” McCall has been granted his release from his UFC contract after a two-year absence from the game.

McCall last fought at UFC 183, when he dropped a decision loss to John Lineker. Several bouts since then have fallen through, either from McCall’s injuries and illnesses or his scheduled opponents’.

McCall revealed his situation on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour:

“I’m a free agent now. If I’m gonna fight, I want to fight for at least $100,000, 50 and 50 is fine. “I’m gonna take this, go to a different market and see if it works.”

McCall is the last man to fight Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson and not lose, taking the eventual champ to a draw back in 2012. Since then, “Uncle Creepy” has been beset by stomach and intestinal issues that have forced him out of several fights.

With his UFC contract stuck at $16,000 to show and $16,0000 to win, he said it just wasn’t worth his health for the money he was making.

Now a free agent, McCall says he’s looking for an increase in pay, and he’ll take it wherever he can get it, even if that means fighting for Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov’s promotion.