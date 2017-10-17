Holly Holm Reacts To Cris Cyborg’s Drug Testing Demands

UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has been campaigning hard for a shot at ex-UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm – and she just may get it.

Lately on social media Cyborg has been going off on how frequently she has been tested by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) as opposed to everyone else – especially her likely next opponent Holly Holm. Cyborg has no issue being drug tested; however, she’d like for it to be an even playing field and see her fellow combatants tested just as much as she is:

3th visit from USADA in less than a month.

Let's go see if my next opponent is doing exams in the same proportion I'm doing! ???? website guys pic.twitter.com/2K8epQj91R — #CyborgNation (@criscyborg) October 16, 2017

I want a guarantee @hollyholm is tested same number of times as me during this camp @UFC @usantidoping her gym has a history 2! I'm clean — #CyborgNation (@criscyborg) October 16, 2017

There should be no problem testing both the same amount of time. Name a gym in mma with more @usantidoping violations than @JacksonWinkMMA — #CyborgNation (@criscyborg) October 16, 2017

Earlier today (Tues. October 17, 2017) Holm took to Instagram to respond to Cyborg’s online rant, revealing she has actually been tested more times than the Brazilian (quotes via MMA Fighting):

I've actually just wasted a minute of my life on this video. A post shared by Holly Holm (@hollyholm) on Oct 16, 2017 at 11:57pm PDT