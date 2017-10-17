Home Instant Articles Holly Holm Reacts To Cris Cyborg’s Drug Testing Demands

Holly Holm Reacts To Cris Cyborg’s Drug Testing Demands

By
Jon Fuentes
-
4
Holly Holm

UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has been campaigning hard for a shot at ex-UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm – and she just may get it.

Lately on social media Cyborg has been going off on how frequently she has been tested by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) as opposed to everyone else – especially her likely next opponent Holly Holm. Cyborg has no issue being drug tested; however, she’d like for it to be an even playing field and see her fellow combatants tested just as much as she is:

Earlier today (Tues. October 17, 2017) Holm took to Instagram to respond to Cyborg’s online rant, revealing she has actually been tested more times than the Brazilian (quotes via MMA Fighting):

I've actually just wasted a minute of my life on this video.

A post shared by Holly Holm (@hollyholm) on

“So apparently there was a little bit of drama today because USADA went to Cyborg’s house and I know I’ve been the topic of interest a lot on her social media and I don’t mind fighters trying to promote fights, that’s fine, but let’s be real for a minute.

“She said she’s been tested by USADA and wants to be tested just as much, and she probably should have looked on their public records on the USADA web page and seen I’ve been tested nine times compared to her eight. I’m in no race, I really don’t care, I just know I compete clean and they test me all the time. So, I just never needed an applause for passing my tests. In the meantime, I’ll just spend my time training and she can spend her time complaining and making false accusations and false memes.”

  • Bill Wolf

    Holly Holm wins that one.

    • ShawnKarr

      I have to agree. I’m a fan of Cyborg and been impressed by how classy she’s conducted herself, especially with respect to Rousey.
      But she’s coming off a bit douchey here. And Holm called her bs.

  • Bill Miller

    Well I’m sure the USADA wouldnt be testing her so much if she hadnt accidentally let her penus fall out of her shorts during the test. O.o

  • Johnny Carcosa

    Holly is actually hot in this video…