Highlights: Mackenzie Dern Scores Vicious Win In Flyweight Debut

On a weekend otherwise devoid of high-profile mixed martial arts (MMA) action, touted Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion and MMA prospect Mackenzie Dern provided a highlight reel finish to bide the time.

After missing weight at strawweight twice in her MMA career, Dern took on veteran Mandy Polk in her 125-debut at tonight’s Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 24 from the Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona.

And although she’s mostly known for her grappling skills, Dern showed she has some serious striking power to boot when she dropped Polk with a huge combo starting with an overhand right followed by two left hooks and ending with another huge right that dropped her.

From there it was all elementary, as Dern took a dazed Polk’s back to lock up a super-tight rear-naked choke for the first-round submission victory, securing an explosive flyweight debut to keep her undefeated at 4-0. Check out her latest win right here: