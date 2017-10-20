Highlights: Kristina Williams Shatters Heather Hardy’s Nose In Bloody War

Amongst other things, tonight’s (Fri., October 20, 2017) Bellator 185 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., was supposed to feature the continued rise of touted women’s strawweight Heather ‘The Heat’ Hardy, who met the debuting Kristina Williams on the main card.

But Williams proved she was miles ahead of the MMA striking game in the cage, keeping boxing champ Hardy at range with a never-ending arsenal of kicks and peppering her with vicious elbows when Hardy did get within boxing range.

By the beginning of the second round, Hardy was bloodied and the cageside doctor stepped in to check her out. She was allowed to continue, but after around a minute-and-a-half into the second, Williams landed a monstrous head kick that shattered Hardy’s nose and immediately caused the ref to motion in the doctor, who stopped the fight this time around.

Check out the vicious finishing kick here:

The stoppage was a justified one, too, as Hardy was bleeding profusely from her badly injured nose and was apparently escorted from the arena by media technicians:

