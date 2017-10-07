Highlights: Bloody War Ends In Draw At UFC 216

Much of the attention for tonight’s (Sat., October 7, 2017) UFC 216 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada is centered on the interim lightweight title bout in the main event, but two other fighters put from the weight class put on an insane back-and-forth on the preliminary card.

Bobby Green and Lando Vannata let it all hang out in a bloody war that will absolutely get the excitement flowing for the UFC 216 main card. And it all began in rather unorthodox style before becoming one of the closest and hard-fought bouts of 2017.

Vannata’s flashy striking power was apparent early as he dropped Green and followed to the ground with several follow-up punches. But when Green tried to get back to his feet, Vannata rushed in early with an illegal knee that caused referee Herb Dean to call for a halt in the action. Check it out right here:

Lando Vannata with the illegal knee right when the fight was there for the taking. Second chance for Bobby Green… https://t.co/N0SmI5IBCJ — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) October 8, 2017



After a point was taken from the Jackson-Wink MMA-trained ‘Groovy,’ Green seemed to be fully recovered, and he found a second wind to throw a ton of accurate shots and bloody Vannata, maintaining a grueling pace as he popped up from each and every takedown.

Vannata landed several huge shots of his own, rocking Green towards the end of the second and nearly finishing him again. It became an all-out war in the third, with Vannata a bloody mess as he ate a damaging combination from the resilient Green. Watch some of the entertaining exchanges right here:



Finally, the ultra-close and ultra-violent fight came to a close with no winner as it was declared a 29-27 score for each fighter on one judge’s card apiece and a 28-28 draw with a point deduction on the final judge’s card: