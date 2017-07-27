Former UFC Champ: McGregor vs. Mayweather Could Beat Ali-Frazier

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather’s rivalry could rival that of Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier.

That’s what former UFC champ Pat Miletich believes as we are just less than a month away (Sat. August 26, 2017) from UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor and undefeated 49-0 Floyd Mayweather’s boxing superfight at the T-Mobile Arena from Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor has been in deep preparation for his professional boxing debut, bringing in the likes of former IBF junior welterweight champion Paulie Malignaggi as a sparring partner.

Miletich recently joined Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour to talk about the upcoming superfight, stating that if MCGregor were indeed to beat Mayweather it would the ‘biggest upset i combat sports history, and it’s already a fight that could rival or beat the biggest heavyweight boxing matches in the sweet science’s storied history. In fact, Miletich went as far as saying that McGregor and Mayweather’s rivalry could be as big, if not bigger, than that of Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier(quotes via MMA Fighting):

“It’s certainly the biggest combat event ever in the history of, I mean, this is, you think about Thrilla in Manila and [George] Foreman, [Joe] Frazier and guys like [Muhammad] Ali and Frazier and Foreman and all those guys, I mean, this is going to rival, if not beat that.”

Miletich looked into how McGregor could pull off said biggest upset, claiming that if he were training McGregor for the bout, he’d teach him to ‘cheat within the rules’ throughout the entire fight:

“[If] I’m training a fighter who’s going into that fight? Cheat within the rules, the entire fight,” Miletich said. “Its got to be that close to a street fight. Get two warnings for everything before they take a point, and look, if you get a point taken, you get a point taken. It’s not like he’s winning on the cards anyway. I’m just being honest.”

He then pondered the possibility that “Money” could avoid his usual game-plan of ‘coasting to victories’ and instead attempt to bring the fight to McGregor. Miletich has enough confidence in the Irishman’s chin to survive for 12 rounds, and with his ‘monstrous’ left hand, he definitely has a chance to pull off the upset: