Floyd Mayweather Teases Massive Bet On Himself Over Conor McGregor

We are just over 48 hours away from what some are calling the biggest combat sporting event of all time this weekend (Sat., August 26, 2017) when UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor makes his professional boxing debut against 49-0 Floyd Mayweather.

For the past month leading up to the fight the pair has been bickering back-and-forth at one another, as Mayweather at one point attempted to provoke McGregor to bet his whole fight check that he’ll win, to which the 155-pound UFC champ responded, “no problem.” That, of course, never happened, and the final press conference for the fight took place yesterday (Wed., August 23, 2017) in Las Vegas.

Mayweather was asked if he intends to bet on himself for the fight this weekend, as “Money” has a reputation of putting down a ton of cash on sporting events such as football and basketball games. The former WBC Welterweight Champ promised that fans will see his betting ticket, and teased that it could possibly be the biggest bet he has ever placed (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“You guys will see the ticket. Don’t worry,” Mayweather said. “You guys will see the betting ticket. I can’t really say what’s the number, but I will bet something heavy. Will it be my biggest ever? Most likely.”

Per a report from Vegas betting insider R.J. Bell, Mayweather is considering putting a ridiculous $5 million bet on himself to win, and with odds currently at -400, he could net a profit of $1.25 million if successful.

“Money” is feeling so confident in his ability to down the Irishman with ease that he is considering this fight a ‘cakewalk’ and doubled down on his previous claims that the fight won’t be going the distance: