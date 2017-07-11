Floyd Mayweather Offers To Fight Conor McGregor With Four-Ounce Gloves

Floyd Mayweather more than held his own on the microphone against Conor McGregor today (Tues. July 11, 2017).

The pair are set to meet inside the boxing ring next month (Sat. August 26, 2017) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for the biggest fight of the year. A World Tour kicked off today from the Staples Center in Las Angeles, California, the first of four stops this week, and what a spectacle it was.

After McGregor opened things up by insulting “Money’s” attire, financial woes, and rule restrictions towards their fight, Mayweather got on the mic and fired back at the Irishman in a massive way. The former welterweight champ’s words sparked some back-and-forth between he and the UFC lightweight champ, but the 155-pound mixed martial arts (MMA) champion’s mic was eventually cut off.

You can check out their back-and-forth here below:

“I don’t give a f*ck if it’s a ring, I don’t give a f*ck if it’s an Octagon. Put me in there and Ima kick ass,” Mayweather said. “Don’t be talking sh*t. You do give a f*ck if it’s in an Octagon,” McGregor responded. “Y’all already know I ain’t b*tch made. I don’t back down from no f*cking body. You line em up and I’ll knock em down like bowling pins, and on August 26th Ima knock this b*tch out too.” “You haven’t knocked anybody out in about 20 years,” McGregor responded.”

“August 26th we’re gonna have on the same thing, and it’s gonna be the same results. It’s gonna be the same results. If you want eight ounce gloves, lets put eight ounce gloves on. If you want four ounce gloves, lets put four ounce gloves on. (McGregor’s mic is cut) Don’t fool the public! Don’t fool the public!” “We gonna get off in that ass. That’s what we gonna do. And guess what, I’m an old man. I’m not the same man I was 20 years ago, I’m not the same fighter I was 10 years ago, I’m not the same fighter I was five years ago, I’m not even the same fighter I was two years ago. But I got enough to beat you (McGregor). “And we know Mr. Tapout likes to quit. And you will wave that white flag. Cause you can choose which way you want to go cause – And I’m guaranteeing you this. You’re going out on your face, or you’re going out on your back. Now which way you wanna go? (McGregor’s mic is still cut off but tries to speak) That’s right, sit quiet you little b*tch. Talking about my defense, saying I got good defense. All you need to do is show up, and Ima do the rest. You can get it right now! Talking that sh*t.”