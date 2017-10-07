Fabricio Werdum Gets New Last-Minute Opponent For UFC 216

After yesterday’s weigh-in drama involving Kevin Lee, tonight’s UFC 216 from Las Vegas just couldn’t go forward without some sort of issue n the main card.

News arrived from Octagon commentator Jon Anik that the heavyweight bout between former champion Fabricio Werdum and fan-favorite slugger Derrick Lewis had been forced off of the card due to a back issue for Lewis.

The announcement was later confirmed by MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani. Lewis revealed he couldn’t move and the issue was a reoccurrence of an injury he had before his last bout versus Mark Hunt:

“I can’t move. I’m feeling the same pain in my back that I felt before the Mark Hunt fight.”

Lewis also said the injury had flared up on him after yesterday’s weigh-ins, rendering unable to even get around let alone fight arguably one of the most talented ground technicians in the UFC.

Werdum apparently still wanted to fight, however, as MMA Junkie revealed he would now face veteran Walt Harris, who was previously set to face Mark Godbeer on the UFC 216 preliminary card.

Godbeer will no longer compete at the event, meaning the card will proceed with 11 bouts after the lightweight match between Will Brooks and Nik Lentz was called after Lentz failed to make weight yesterday.