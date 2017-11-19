Fabricio Werdum Blasts ‘B***h’ Colby Covington For Boomerang Incident

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum is coming off a unanimous decision win over Marcin Tybura in the main event of UFC Sydney on Saturday night.

Even though his spirits should be high right now, he still has a black cloud over him as he is set to find himself back in Sydney Australia next month for a different reason than fighting.

Werdum will be required to appear in court on December 13th as a result of common assault summons over his heated altercation with UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington earlier this week.

It’s been well documented that the former UFC champion threw a boomerang at the UFC prospect after claiming that Covington hurled an ethnically-charged insult at him outside of the fighter hotel.

Footage of the incident was captured by Dan Hooker and posted on social media. Covington pursued charges against Werdum with local police as a result of the altercation. Werdum remains taken aback by how ridiculous all of this really is.

“This situation, I don’t believe,” Werdum said Saturday at UFC Sydney’s post-fight press conference (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “Colby comes to Australia, and I’ve never seen him before. I’m just in my room with my coaches, ‘Hey, coach, let’s go cut my hair.’ “When I go out, [Covington] looked at me and he said, ‘Brazilian animals.’ I said I don’t believe this, and I just slapped his phone. I just touched his phone; that’s it, man. And he kicked me. He kicked me, but I’m ready for the (UFC Sydney) fight, I blocked his kick. And after that, the guys stand in the middle. And two minutes [before], I had one fan give me the boomerang. … [Covington] says a lot of things about my mom, my country. I just threw it. If I had maybe a burger or cake in my hands, I’d throw that for sure, but I had a boomerang. “But nothing, man; it just (hit him) in the shoulder. This is nothing, man. How is a fighter going to the cops? The guy goes to the police for that? This is crazy. He’s like a — I don’t want to say the word, but he’s like a b*tch.”

Covington was in Australia this week to serve as a guest fighter for the UFC Sydney fight week festivities. After his altercation with Werdum, he was ultimately sent home to the U.S.

UFC executive David Shaw said Saturday that the organization is still looking into the incident.

“From a company standpoint, we’re still collecting as much information as we can,” Shaw said. “We spoke to Werdum and his team, we spoke to Covington, we spoke to the hotel security, we spoke to police. So we are not at a point to make any conclusions yet, it’s just too early. There’s still a process that we need to go through. And listen, at this point it’s in the hands of the New South Wales Police, and I think Werdum’s going to have some conversations the next few weeks with them.”

Werdum plans on sorting all of this out once his court day comes and is confident that it will all get settled.