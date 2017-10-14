Dominick Cruz: Me Being Me Doesn’t Lose To Jimmie Rivera

Dominick Cruz hasn’t competed since surrendering his 135-pound title to Cody Garbrandt in the co-main event of December 2016’s UFC 207, but he’s set to make his return against surging contender Jimmie Rivera at UFC 219 on Dec. 30, 2017 from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Although Cruz will certainly make less money due to the fight not being a title fight, he recent said that he’s viewing it no different than any of his previous fights:

“We don’t make near as much money — we don’t get paid near the same — unless we fight for the belt,” Cruz said in a recent interview with ESPN.com. “It doesn’t matter, though. Jimmie Rivera, to me, is the title fight. This is how I’ve approached every fight until now: The person they put in front of me is the title. That’s it.”

Prior to his loss to “No Love”, Cruz had won an incredible 13-straight fights. Many had considered him the very best bantamweight of all time, and many likely still do, but he’ll face a stiff test in the rising Rivera.

The 28-year-old has compiled an ultra impressive 20-fight wining streak that includes five consecutive Octagon victories. He’s most recently beaten Urijah Faber and Thomas Almeida, while establishing himself as a legitimate threat at 135 pounds.

Cruz doesn’t seem to be worried, however.

“I just have to be me, man,” Cruz said. “Me being me doesn’t lose to Jimmie Rivera. But more importantly, a healthy me doesn’t lose to anybody in the world.”

The stakes are high for this fight, as the winner will likely take on the winner of Nov. 4’s title fight between Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw.