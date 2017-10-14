Home Instant Articles Dana White Confirms Winner Of Lawler vs. RDA Earns Next Title Shot

Dana White Confirms Winner Of Lawler vs. RDA Earns Next Title Shot

By
Matt McNulty
-
1
The winner of Robbie Lawler vs. Rafael Dos Anjos at December 16’s UFC on FOX 26 will be the next man to challenge Tyron Woodley’s welterweight belt.

UFC President Dana White upped the ante at Friday’s UFC 217 press conference, revealing that whomever leaves victorious from the main event in Winnipeg will be the next in line for a welterweight title shot.

Lawler defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in his return at July’s UFC 214 after dropping the 170-pound title to Woodley at UFC 201.

Meanwhile, RDA has been on a tear after losing the lightweight title to Eddie Alvarez, ditching the weight cut to 155 and moving up to 170 pounds where he defeated Neil Magny and Tarec Saffiedine this year.

Woodley last defended the title against Demian Maia at July 29’s UFC 214, winning a highly criticized and lackluster unanimous decision.

UFC on FOX 26 will take place on December 16, 2017, from the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

  • HeteroFriendly

    That person with the 170 belt seems to be dug in pretty good right now.
    Lawler is a fave and has always had the chin the the hands to beat most guys,
    but he’s also gone on extended skids of mediocrity WHEN HE DOESN’T HAVE HIS MIND MADE UP.

    Lawler/RDA is a good fight.
    And the winner/that other guy is a good one.

    I just hope everybody has their minds made up.
    That other guy seems to right now.