Dana White: Conor McGregor ‘Might Never Fight Again’

Since winning the UFC lightweight title with a brutal demolition of Eddie Alvarez in the main event of UFC 205 last November in New York City, Conor McGregor has made it abundantly clear what he’d like to do next and that would be to take on former pound-for-pound king and undefeated five-time world champion Floyd “Money” Mayweather in a boxing match.

Over the last year, talks regarding a potential bout have come from both parties, but many refused to believe it was a legitimate possibility. Recently, however, McGregor revealed that he had officially signed a contract with the UFC in order to make the fight a reality. UFC President Dana White also confirmed that he and the “Notorious” one had come to terms on a deal and that all that was left was to agree to a deal with Mayweather, which is obviously no easy task, but clearly things are moving in the direction of the fight happening.

If the fight does indeed take place, it could end up being the most lucrative in the history of combat sports and if it isn’t, it’ll certainly rank near the top of that list. White recently spoke on this topic, saying that McGregor could make ‘between $60 and $70 million’ for a bout against “Money”. The UFC boss even said that he wouldn’t be shocked if McGregor never fought in the UFC again after earning such a big pay day:

“If this things goes down, Conor could make anywhere between $60 and $70 million; and what I think happens is, how do you come back again and fight for $10 million bucks?” proclaimed UFC president Dana White on a recent appearance on GGN News with Snoop Dogg. “He’s a smart kid, but he may never fight again,” White told Snoop. “In the fight business, you have to be hungry, man. It’s hard to get up and get punched in the face when you got $75 million in the bank. I think he is hungry for Mayweather and hungry for the money and Conor loves to prove people wrong.”

McGregor, the titleholder of arguably the UFC’s most intriguing division, has no shortage of challengers awaiting him in the UFC. Top contenders Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson are both chomping at the bit to receive a title shot, while a trilogy bout with bitter rival Nate Diaz is also a possibility. None of these options, however, would provide the brash and outspoken Irishman with the type of money he’ll bring in for a bout against Mayweather.

As far as Mayweather goes, the 40-year-old hasn’t competed since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Andre Berto in Sept. 2015. He announced his retirement after the bout, but has since made it clear that he’d make a return to the ring to take on McGregor. “Money” also recently said the he thinks the fight will happen.

What do you make of White’s most recent comments?