Dana White Reveals WWE Won’t Let Brock Lesnar Do Another Crossover Fight

Don’t expect Brock Lesnar to be returning to the Octagon anytime soon – not while he’s under contract with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) that is.

Lesnar’s last Octagon appearance came last year at UFC 200 when “The Beast” took on Mark Hunt in the co-main event of the card. Lesnar would wind up winning the fight via unanimous decision, however, it was later discovered he failed a United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) drug test as performance enhancing drugs (PEDs) were found in his system.

This reflected poorly on the WWE’s drug testing policy when it was all said and done, most likely explaining why the company won’t allow Lesnar to do another crossover fight in the UFC while under contract with them. UFC President Dana White recently joined the Dan LeBatard Show to discuss the possibility of Lesnar fighting in the UFC again, and revealed the former NCAA Division I heavyweight champ is under contract with WWE through next August (quotes via Bloody Elbow):