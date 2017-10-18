Home Instant Articles Dana White Reveals When Conor McGregor vs. GSP Could Happen

Dana White Reveals When Conor McGregor vs. GSP Could Happen

By
Matt McNulty
-
1
With former welterweight champion and longtime PPV draw Georges Saint Pierre returning next month at UFC 217, the idea of a possible matchup between GSP and lightweight champ Conor McGregor has inevitably popped up.

UFC President Dana White seemed relatively enthusiastic when asked about the idea by Damon Martin of MMA Weekly this week:

“GSP would need to defend his title first at 185 [pounds] and Conor has some business to handle himself. It would be a year and a half down the road before we would even talk about that.

“Everybody’s intriguing for Conor McGregor. I mean, if you look at Conor McGregor at 145, 155 and 170 [pounds], everything is intriguing.”

White did acknowledge GSP’s upcoming middleweight title fight against champ Michael Bisping coming up on November 4, but was honest in his opinion that the matchup would most likely be a massive draw.

St. Pierre, however, didn’t say no to the idea but remains laser-like focused on Bisping as he prepares to be the first UFC fighter to hold the welterweight and middleweight belts.

“He’s an amazing fighter, it would be an amazing honor, but I don’t know. I don’t know what to say. If the fans want it and he wants it maybe it will happen but right now, I’m focused on Bisping,” GSP said earlier this month.

Meanwhile, McGregor has been MIA since his 10th round TKO loss in boxing to Floyd Mayweather in August. No word yet on when he will return and who he will return against.

Would you like to see a fight between GSP and McGregor? How would that fight play out?

  • HeteroFriendly

    ““GSP would need to defend his title first at 185 [pounds] and Conor has some business to handle himself.”

    I cant wait to see what gsp needs to do while conny is busy doing what he needs to do.
    Maybe gsp can need to defend the 185 belt against conny.

    I still dont see how gsp is going to wrestle-fck the much naturally larger Bisping,
    but maybe bisping needs to throw the fight since he needs to retire soon anyyway since he doesn’t need to ever defend it against a 185 contender.

    OR,
    maybe bisping needs to defend 185 against conny?
    I might take conny in that one.
    The little isht hits pretty hard.