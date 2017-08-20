Cris Cyborg Offers Prediction For Mayweather vs. McGregor

Cris Cyborg knows who she’s picking for next weekend’s (Sat. August 26, 2017) boxing mega-fight between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and the undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The UFC women’s featherweight champion has established herself as one of the most vicious knockout artists the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) has ever seen, and has also expressed a great interest in pursing a boxing career on top of that. The Brazilian has been training with two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields as of late, who said she believes Cyborg would be a “monster” inside the squared circle.

During a recent media scrum in Brazil, Cyborg continued to express her aspirations to lace up the gloves and earn an opportunity similar to that of Conor McGregor (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“I’d like to box,” Cyborg said. “Claressa and I trained together and there’s no one better for you to train but an Olympic medalist. She’s fast. It’s good to train with someone better than you because you evolve, you see more things. But I would definitely box if I have an opportunity like McGregor.”

As for her prediction for next week’s fight, Cyborg finds it difficult to fathom that a man who has never competed in a professional boxing bout in his entire life will go in and defeat, arguably, the greatest the sport has ever seen: