Cris Cyborg Clarifies Comments On Holly Holm & Drug Testing

Current UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has been campaigning hard for a shot at ex-UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm. As a result of this, she might just get the fight made by UFC President Dana White.

Cyborg has decided to take to social media and go off on how frequently she has been tested by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) as opposed to everyone else especially her likely next opponent Holm. This has led to a back and forth between both fighters.

Holm, who’s never failed a USADA test, posted a video on her social media accounts to point out Cyborg’s less-than-perfect drug-testing past. She also noted she’s been tested more times this year than Cyborg has.

This led to Cyborg not only releasing a video to respond to Holm’s latest comment, but she also wrote a blog about it on her official website.

“Like most fans, I am anxious for the UFC to announce my next bout against Holly Holm, as my first title defense of the UFC 145lbs belt. While I NEVER pick my opponents, I am at a point in my career where I want to make the biggest fights for the fans when the most fans want to watch it!!! Last year Holly Holm’s coach Mike WinkleJohn was quick to use my flagged USADA sample as a reason to delay this fight from happening, despite the fact that USADA eventually cleared me of any wrongdoings, granting me a Therapeutic Use Exemption for the usage of Spirinolactone following a detailed medical review by an independent panel of doctors, allowing me to clear my name without incident or suspension. I fully support USADA, and I appreciate it as a platform allowing me to prove to my fans that following my suspension 6 years ago, I learned from my mistake and grew as an athlete. Moving forward, so there is no confusion, I am wanting an agreement that Holly Holm will be tested the same amount of times from Oct 1st-Dec. 30th that I am tested. Holly responded on her social media stating that she has already been tested 1 more time than I have in 2017. Those numbers are a bit misleading, however, considering she has already fought 3 times in 2017 compared to my 1 fight. Holly also failed to mention that only 1 of those tests have occurred in the last quarter.”

After scoring a third-round TKO victory of former Invicta bantamweight titleholder Tonya Evinger on the main card of UFC 214 back in July to win the promotion’s featherweight title, Cyborg called out Holm, and the back and forth trash talk haven’t stopped since then.

Cyborg is truly the most dangerous female fighter in the world as she has not lost an MMA fight since 2005. Since then, she has finished every opponent by knockout or TKO going back to 2008.