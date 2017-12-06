Conor McGregor Promises He’d Beat Floyd Mayweather In Rematch

Conor McGregor’s next UFC remains unknown as the Irish MMA megastar continues to make headlines for outside-of-the-cage troubles such as his referee-shoving incident at Bellator 187, his rumored bar fight with members of an Irish cartel, and his night out with singer Rita Ora.

Yet to defend either of his UFC titles, ‘The Notorious’ was last seen losing by 10th-round TKO to Floyd Mayweather in quite possibly the most overblown combat sports spectacle in history. With most UFC fans clamoring for him to finally unify the 155-pound championship with interim champ Tony Ferguson, McGregor is apparently still focused on ‘Money,’ however.

He recently opened up to BBC (via MMA Weekly) about the technical adjustments Mayweather made during the fight, labeling the legendary pugilist a genius in the ring:

“It is what it is. I got beat. He’s a tactical genius in there. He changed his game plan three times, that’s the sign of a true champion. First, Philly shell, second rope-a-dope, third when both of those was getting picked at, he went Mexican style, hands up, knuckles above the eyebrows, dipped in low an just walked forward. It’s like an ugly boxing style. “But he was able to change that game plan three times. It’s the sign of a true champion. He got the win, fair play to him.”

But the Irishman’s compliments didn’t go any further than that, as McGregor seemed to pine for a rematch (while insisting he wouldn’t call out a retired fighter) by offering the boast he could make a ‘simple’ adjustment himself and top ‘Money’ in a rematch:

“If it happened in a rematch, it’s a simple adjustment of me having a heavier sparring partner coming in, in the later rounds, and lean on me and walk me down. Where as in my sparring in the lead up to the camp, we were always against fast, twitchy, light on their toes opponent with a Philly shell style and their backs against the ropes. Never against forward pressure because he’s never fought like that so it took us by surprise and I got beat. “If I had a rematch, I would correct that and I would beat him. He’s retired. I’m not going to start calling him out of retirement. I’m going to leave him to it. If it happens, maybe it will, who knows — I would beat him no doubt.”

‘The Notorious’ MMA champ doesn’t seem to be in any hurry to get back into the Octagon anytime soon, but he has a rumored $100 million reasons to already be asking for a boxing rematch with the elusive, undefeated Mayweather.

The out-of-control champion didn’t offer the legendary champion much resistance in the squared circle, however, and with only one professional boxing match on his record – a loss – it’s hard to believe anything would be different even if he faced the aging great again.

With Mayweather recently talking some trash about McGregor by saying he ‘carried’ him through the fight, a rematch might not be as far off a possibility as we may have thought. For UFC fans’ sakes, let’s hope it is.