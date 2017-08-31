Conor McGregor Issues Statement On TKO Loss To Floyd Mayweather

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor suffered a TKO loss to boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, Jr. on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada. This bout will likely be the most lucrative fight of all time. Mayweather stopped him in the 10th round.

With McGregor losing the bout, several former foes and several boxing personalities have taken several shots at the UFC champion. As the days passed following the fight, McGregor stayed quiet until now. As seen in the fight, the UFC champion did show some pretty good things in ring considering that it’s his first outing as a professional.

Although McGregor looked good in the first three rounds, he started getting tired as the fight went on. Even McGregor cited patches of fatigue that he needs to overcome for him to become more effective in a lengthy statement that he posted on his official Instagram account. He made it clear and finally admitted that going 12 rounds was always a challenge for him during training camp.

Make no mistake about it, the conditioning in boxing is certainly different from conditioning in mixed martial arts, as there are very different muscle groups and movements that are used. McGregor showed up for the fight in great shape, but it wasn’t enough for him.

McGregor ended his statement by giving Mayweather props and taking back some of the things he said during the lead up to their bout. He issued the following: