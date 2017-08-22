Cody Garbrandt Explains Feud With Aljamain Sterling

Recently, UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt and rising contender Aljamain Sterling engaged in a war of words over social media, although Sterling claimed that it went a bit too far when Garbrandt referred to him as ‘boy’, which the “Funkmaster” labeled as a racist comment.

On today’s (Aug. 21, 2017) edition of The MMA Hour, “No Love” admitted that he wasn’t aware of the racial ties to the word ‘boy’:

“I should have called him a little bitch, not ‘boy’, I didn’t know that it was politically incorrect,” Garbrandt said. “I got a shirt that says ‘Hanging with the boys’, I call everybody ‘boy’. You know, ‘what’s up, boy’, I didn’t know that it was politically incorrect. “I am not in the least bit racist. I have a sister that’s married to a black guy. I have a niece that is a mixed (race) child.”

Either way, Garbrandt voiced his disliking for Sterling, while also explaining where the feud stems from:

“I don’t like that guy,” he said. “He got all mad because over a year ago I told him that he was overrated. So the guy starts running his mouth and I see a TMZ report that he said he was going to kill me. So I was like, ‘Oh you’re going to kill me?’ “So I took a screen shot and I sent it to him in a DM and he acted like a little bitch and that’s what he is.”

The reigning 135-pound champion even went as far to say that Sterling ‘better have his hands up’ the next time the two meet in public:

“For him to go out there and try to ride off that fame, I told that fool that the next time I see him I’m going to f*ck him up,” Garbrandt said. “He tried to tell me that I was going to get jumped and all of this, he’s just a bitch and that’s what he is. I should have called him a bitch. “He’s coming off a win with Barao at a catchweight and I don’t even want to talk about that guy. “I just know the next time I see him he better have his hands up.”

“No Love” is currently set to meet TJ Dillashaw at UFC 217 on Nov. 4 2017, but he could certainly meet Sterling at some point. Former champion Dominick Cruz and the red hot Jimmie Rivera are also right in the mix in regards to the title discussion.

Garbrandt, however, doesn’t seem to be concerned with any of those fighters, nor is he worried about a potential fight with dominant flyweight king Demetrious Johnson:

“That’s free money. Both those dudes (Aljamain Sterling and Jimmie Rivera) are free money for me. “After TJ, and Dominick has come back out of retirement, whatever he wants to do, that is all free money. I like free money. I like two checks. “Dom, Demetrious…what the hell is his name…Oh…Jimmie, and that guy that wears the fake gold chain oh, Aljamain, yeah… all of those cats, that’s free money for me.”

What do you make of Garbrandt’s comments?