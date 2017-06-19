Coach: I Think McGregor Is Going To Put Mayweather Away

Conor McGregor has shown nothing but confidence regarding his August 26 boxing match with 49-0 Floyd “Money” Mayweather. His longtime striking coach Owen Roddy also appears to be nothing but confident regarding the Irishman’s chances against “Money”:

“I have no doubt in my mind he’s gonna do it,” Roddy told Ariel Helwani on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour. “I think it’s gonna be one of the most insane nights ever.”

Due to the fact that McGregor, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, has never competed in a professional boxing match, many are giving him a slim chance to topple Mayweather, a man many consider to be the best boxer of his generation.

With that being said, Roddy is well aware that the challenge at hand is a ‘tall task’, but he feels as if McGregor is ‘capable’ of getting the job done:

“It’s a tall task,” Roddy said. “But if anybody could do it, Conor can. He shocks the world every time. Every time he fights he’s doubted, people are like, ‘You cant do this, you cant do that.’ “We know what Conor is capable of. Conor does it every time.”

Not only does Roddy feel as if McGregor will get the job, but he even went as far as to predict a knockout victory for the “Notorious” one:

“I think he’s gonna put him away,” Roddy said. “I think he’s gonna KO him. I think it’ll take a couple of rounds. And I know my phone is about to explode, I’m sure. But look, Conor does these things. He does these exceptional things all the time. If he says he’s gonna go in and knock him out, I think he’s gonna go in and knock him out.”

As far as a specific game plan goes, Roddy wasn’t willing to get into the details, but he did admit that he sees some holes in Mayweather’s game, which is a bold claim considering the former five division world champion has come out on top against some of the very best boxers of this generation throughout his unbeaten career:

“I don’t really want to get into details on what we’re looking to do,” Roddy said. “But, I mean, nobody is perfect. Nobody is perfect. [Mayweather is] unbelievable defensively, he’s pound-for-pound one of the greatest, but everybody has holes, everybody makes mistakes, everybody has predictable patterns that they do over and over again.”

At the end of the day, Roddy feels as if McGregor’s power and reflexes will be the difference on fight night:

“Conor hits like a middleweight,” Roddy said. “You can ask any of the middleweights in our gym. He hits as hard, if not harder. It’s strange. He’s got cat-like reflexes. He’s so quick on his slips and his pulls. He’s very accurate as well. I think he’s gonna slip and fire and Mayweather will be on wobbly legs. It might be a counter, too. That’s what I see. That’s what I see in my head.”

What type of performance are you expecting from McGregor on August 26 in Las Vegas?