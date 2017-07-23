Chris Weidman Won’t Stop Saying He’s The ‘Best Guy In The World’

After suffering three consecutive losses, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman finally got back into the win column in front of a hometown crowd at last night’s (July 22, 2017) UFC on FOX 25, submitting Kelvin Gastelum in the third round of their main event bout.

After the impressive and much needed win, Weidman called out current champion Michael Bisping, while also proclaiming that he’s still ‘the best guy in the world’:

“I want what the people want,” Weidman told reporters at UFC on FOX 25’s post-fight news conference. “I know I’m the best in the world. Bisping has been running. He did a great job – he got the belt when I gave him the opportunity to get the belt. Before that, he never even had an opportunity to fight for the belt. I gave him that shot. Since then, he hasn’t fought anybody that was the No. 1 contender. “He’s been running. He’s got injuries. I don’t know what he’s doing. I’m the champ. I’m the best guy in the world, and I think people know that. If Bisping grows some balls, that fight will happen. I know (Robert) Whittaker just did a great job winning the interim belt (against Yoel Romero at UFC 213), but I think he’s hurt. He’s got knee surgery. I’m available. I’m ready to go. We’ll see what happens.”

While injuries could certainly play a factor, it is indeed expected that Bisping will next take on Whittaker in a title unification bout, although Weidman certainly put his name back into the mix with his latest victory.

Ahead of UFC on FOX 25, Weidman feels as if he was being doubted by the masses, although he admitted that his coaches, his family, and the Long Island fans gave him the confidence to perform the way he did:

“People forget I was 9-0 (and) I was fighting Anderson Silva, I was fighting the best guys this sport has ever seen with no experience,” Weidman said. “I hit adversity when I was on the top of the world. Most people hit adversity at the beginning when it’s just getting started. I hit adversity when everyone was watching, when everyone had comments and everyone was doubting me. It was a tough situation to be in. “The only people that believed in me I think is Long Island, my family and my coaches. That gave me the confidence to know I’m the best in the world and those other fights, they were learning experiences and it was part of God’s plan for me. Every single one of those fights was a fight I felt I lost on my own. I think I came out here and did a great job and proved it here tonight.”

Now back on track, who would you like to see Weidman take on next?