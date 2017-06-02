Cat Zingano Eying Cyborg Fight – But Not At UFC 214

Former Invicta FC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg Justino has repeatedly expressed interest in competing at July 29’s UFC 214 from Anaheim, California. UFC President Dana White also recently confirmed that Cyborg will indeed fight on the card, but the only problem is finding a willing opponent to share the cage with the Brazilian slugger.

The UFC was targeting a bout between Justino and former 135-pound title challenger Cat Zingano, but Zingano recently said that she wouldn’t be able to fight in July.

Recently speaking on the topic, Zingano said that she’s currently dealing with some health issues, but she also confirmed that a fight with Cyborg is ‘coming’ and that she wants it:

“Both the UFC and (her manager) Ed (Soares) want me to handle some health and personal things before I go into a fight like this,” Zingano told MMAFighting.com on Thursday evening. “As always, I think I can beat her right now, but if there is a more optimal level I can perform at, we all want me to reach that level. I think we all know I am the only one that can potentially take this chick any day, any time, when I’m 100 percent healthy and happy. “But don’t worry, it’s coming, and I want it. The cool part is the UFC is supporting me in making the best decision and getting me to my highest level of health through the new treatment facility and staff there. I feel grateful for them looking out. I feel like they may be trying to make some changes, and I’m excited to be a part of the growth and evolution of fighter consideration.”

Justino, a fighter many consider to be the very best female on the planet, has had an excellent career, although one filled with some controversy regarding a history of drug test issues. With that being said, Zingano said she respects the Brazilian, although she isn’t scared of her:

“If she had to do steroids to get to this level, then she’s not as good as me,” Zingano said. “I’m going to put her through hell, she’s never had to work as hard as me. I’m not scared of her. She had to use substances to get through the things I’ve gotten through naturally. I’ve got respect for her, but when people say it can’t be done, all I say is watch me do it and stay off my (band)wagon once I do. “I like Cris and I respect her, but if it’s either her or me out there, I’ll be damned if the food is not going on my table.”

Throughout her Octagon career thus far, Cyborg has scored back-to-back stoppage victories over Leslie Smith and Lina Lansberg, with both of those wins coming in 140-pound catchweight bouts. It has been quite difficult to get the fearsome puncher an opponent, but Zingano appears to be confident in her chances:

“I will do everything I’m saying I’m going to do,” Zingano said. “This isn’t a fight you go into with the medical bullshit I have, and the UFC knows I’m capable and it’s probable. It’s a different life problem with Cyborg, but one I have the solution to. “I had to be smart about this fight, which means taking care of a few things first, but I’m in.”

Is this a fight you’d like to see?