Carlos Condit Set For Official UFC Return

Former interim UFC and WEC welterweight champion Carlos Condit is finally set for his awaited UFC return.

No. 7-ranked Condit has been out of action since his shockingly quick submission loss to Demian Maia in August 2016, and hardcore fans of mixed martial arts (MMA) have been anticipating the action-based contender’s potential return ever since.

Days after he tweet UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby to ask for a bout, UFC Canada tweeted tonight that the longtime veteran would be returning at December 30’s UFC 219 from Las Vegas, Nevada, against No. 10 Neil Magny:

In hindsight, the Maia loss is tough to discredit “The Natural Born Killer” for considering the absolute war against Robbie Lawler he came off of in January of that year.

Prior to that, Condit finished former title challenger Thiago Alves to earn his title shot against “Ruthless.”

Magny was most recently seen losing a one-sided bout to former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, who appears more than reinvented at 170 pounds, at September 9’s UFC 215 from Edmonton.

Both Top 10-ranked contenders have lost a bit of their once-held momentum in recent years, making their UFC 219 affair a pivotal bout for both athletes. But if the fight is anything like “The Natural Born Killer’s” usual match-ups, fans are going to have much to look forward in Condit’s return.