Brendan Schaub Reacts To Backstage Beef With Nate Diaz

The biggest fight of the century is in the books. By now, everyone knows that Floyd Mayweather Jr. beat UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor by 10th round TKO on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena.

There was almost another fight that took place backstage at the event between former UFC heavyweight and current analyst Brendan Schaub and UFC lightweight star Nate Diaz.

The two men made headlines over the weekend after a video of the incident surfaced online. They argued about how well McGregor did with Diaz saying that McGregor only won the rounds that Mayweather wasn’t trying in.

This led to Schaub, who was someone representing the MMA side of this fight while hyping it as part of the Showtime broadcast team, trying to calm down the situation. However, Diaz wanted no part of that and fired off an “f*** you” to Schaub while shooting him the bird as Schaub walks away.

Schaub appeared on Monday’s edition of the Joe Rogan Experience (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting) where he addressed his backstage altercation with Diaz.