Brendan Schaub Reacts To Backstage Beef With Nate Diaz

The biggest fight of the century is in the books. By now, everyone knows that Floyd Mayweather Jr. beat UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor by 10th round TKO on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena.
There was almost another fight that took place backstage at the event between former UFC heavyweight and current analyst Brendan Schaub and UFC lightweight star Nate Diaz.
The two men made headlines over the weekend after a video of the incident surfaced online. They argued about how well McGregor did with Diaz saying that McGregor only won the rounds that Mayweather wasn’t trying in.
This led to Schaub, who was someone representing the MMA side of this fight while hyping it as part of the Showtime broadcast team, trying to calm down the situation. However, Diaz wanted no part of that and fired off an “f*** you” to Schaub while shooting him the bird as Schaub walks away.
Schaub appeared on Monday’s edition of the Joe Rogan Experience (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting) where he addressed his backstage altercation with Diaz.
“Let me just clear it up now. So many people have been blowing me up. So I’m with Terence Crawford, Amir Khan, [Andre] Berto, and I’m in the back, and they’re saying how good Conor did and I’m like, good, great, I thought he was gonna do even better. Showtime wanted me to go do this post-fight show thing so I’m going and I see Nate Diaz, and he’s by himself on his phone. I see him, and I think, same fraternity, UFC guys. . . I just figured, we’re brothers in arms here.
“So I see him, and I’m like, ‘Yo Nate, bro, how about that fight, man? You’re next. Biggest fight in UFC history brother.’ And he starts laughing. He’s like, ‘Aw hell no. How f***ing stupid do you look now? How stupid do you look, talking all this s***?’
“And I’m like, ‘Woah, what are you doing right now? What the hell are you doing right now?’ And he keeps talking, so I go, ‘Nate, he doesn’t look that stupid. He won rounds against the best boxer of all time.’
“Then Nate’s like, ‘He didn’t win rounds. He gave him one round.’ Alright, man. Either way. He won rounds though. What are you doing?’ And he keeps talking s***. Then he starts talking about my career, and I’m like, what is going on right now? I went, ‘Nate, I have no issues with you. You’re pointing your gun at the wrong guy. What are you doing right now? You should be selling this fight against Conor, not me. I’m not the guy. I’m in skinny jeans and Gucci boots for God’s sakes. What are you doing right now?’”
“This is the part I left out, this is what triggered him. I was talking, and I literally couldn’t hear him, and I was like, ‘Nate, use your words. I can’t understand a word you’re saying. Use. Your. Words.’ And he has that lisp or whatever, so that probably set him off. But I have no issues with Nate.”