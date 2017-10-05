Bisping: GSP ‘Trying To Grow His Balls’

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is at it again.

Bisping is scheduled to defend his middleweight title against former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre at the upcoming UFC 217 PPV (pay-per-view) event.

The fight got delayed and then supposedly canceled, people moved on from the incident. Now it’s back on, and with the next presser looming, Bisping seems intent on making this one just as controversial.

Earlier this week, Bisping recounted the press conference tale from earlier this year and made a bold accusation against GSP. Bisping believes that St-Pierre was dragging his feet so as to avoid getting caught for steroid usage.

While promoting the fight, Bisping appeared on Conan O’Brien show last Wednesday night and took back all the accusations he made about the former UFC champion taking steroids. This has led to speculation that he didn’t want to get sued for making those accusations.

Fight fans don’t worry, Bisping isn’t going to stop talking trash. Instead of him going after what GSP possibly taking PEDs, he directed his shots against the title contender and his growth to make weight for the upcoming fight. GSP is moving up from 170 pounds to 185.

“He’s coming up a weight class, from welterweight to middleweight,” Bisping told Team Coco (transcript courtesy of MMA Mania). “So I was saying he was doing lots of weights to get bigger. Realistically, I think he’s trying to grow the size of his balls.”

UFC 217 is set to take place on Saturday, November 4th in New York at Madison Square Garden. The main card will air on pay-per-view while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw for the UFC bantamweight title is expected to serve as the co-main event. The UFC has added another title fight to the UFC 217 card as Joanna Jedrzejczyk will defend the women’s strawweight title against Rose Namajunas.