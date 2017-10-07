Betting Odds For UFC 216: Surprise Name Favored

UFC 216 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, October 7th) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The preliminary card will air on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6 p.m. ET as well as FX at 8 p.m. ET. The main card will be broadcasted on PPV at 10 p.m. ET.

An interim UFC Lightweight Championship bout between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will serve as the main event. Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg in a flyweight title bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Fabricio Werdum vs. Derrick Lewis in a heavyweight bout, Kalindra Faria vs. Mara Romero Borella in a flyweight bout, and Beneil Dariush vs. Evan Dunham in a lightweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Ferguson is a -220 favorite over Lee, who is a +180 underdog. Other odds for the main card Borg include being a +800 underdog against, Johnson who is a -1250 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)



Tony Ferguson (-220) vs. Kevin Lee (+180)

Demetrious Johnson (-1250) vs. Ray Borg (+800)

Fabricio Werdum (-255) vs. Derrick Lewis (+215)

Kalindra Faria (-190) vs. Mara Romero Borella (+165)

Beneil Dariush (-235) vs. Evan Dunham (+195)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FX/8 p.m. ET)

Tom Duquesnoy (-170) vs. Cody Stamman (+150)

Lando Vannata (-230) vs. Bobby Green (+190)

Poliana Botelho (-135) vs. Pearl Gonzalez (+115)

Walt Harris (-290) vs. Mark Godbeer (+245)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/5:30 p.m. ET)

Magomed Bibulatov (-525) vs. John Moraga (+415)

Brad Tavares (-185) vs. Thales Leites (=160)

Matt Schnell (-125) vs. Marco Beltrán (+105)