Bellator 185 Results: Gegard Mousasi Wins Promotional Debut

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Friday, October 20th, 2017) will come in the form of Bellator 185. Headlining the card are Gegard Mousasi and Alexander Shlemenko, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.

Gegard Mousasi vs. Alexander Shlemenko meet in a middleweight in the main event. In round 1, both fighters were mixing up their kicks nicely early on. Shlemenko caught him with a right hand and Mousasi changed levels and went for a takedown. Shlemenko went for a guillotine choke but let it go. Mousasi dragged him down to the floor and pounded his face in. Shlemenko got to his feet but Mousasi slammed him down again and got his back and locked in the rear-naked choke but let it go. Mousasi’s right eye was swollen shut. Mousasi was raining down elbow strikes while he kept going for the choke. Shlemenko scrambled to his feet and came out firing but Mousasi clinched and took him down and got full mount and landed some big strikes. Shlemenko battled back to his feet but Mousasi took him down and got his back. Shlemenko scrambled and got top position and landed some big strikes. Mousasi go to his feet to end the round. The doctor checked on Mousasi’s right eye in between rounds. In round 2, Shlemenko missed a spinning back fist to open the round. Mousasi pulled guard but Shlemenko stayed standing. Mousasi got back to his feet. Mousasi scored a takedown and got his back and went for a choke. Shlemenko was bleeding from the bridge of his nose. In round 3, Shlemenko was throwing big strikes when he was standing and looking for the finish. Mousasi’s range was horrible due to his vision. Mousasi clinched with him up against the fence but it was Shlemenko who was able to land the throw takedown. Mousasi scrambled to his feet. Shlemenko was able to put him on his back and rained down strikes while Mousasi was hitting up kicks. Shlemenko looked for the guillotine choke in north-south position but Mousasi got out of it. They exchanged to the bell. The judges gave the unanimous decision win to Mousasi.



Zak Bucia vs. Neiman Gracie meet in a welterweight the co-main event. In round 1, Gracie clinched and was able to get his back and take him down. Gracie worked him over with strikes. Later in the round, Bucia was able to transition into full guard in the top position where he landed some decent strikes. In round 2, Bucia tried to exchange with him but Gracie wanted none of it and clinched with him up against the fence then scored a takedown and got his back. Gracie locked in the rear-naked choke for the win.

Heather Hardy vs. Kristina Williams is next in a female flyweight bout. In round 1, both girls came out throwing bombs and kicks. They stayed closed and had a wild exchange with two rounds to go. Some great action. Williams caught her with a series of strong right hands that backed up Hardy. Hardy was bleeding from her nose. In round 2, Hardy slipped early, and Williams rained down some strikes as Hardy was getting to her feet. Hardy was leading with left jabs while Williams was leading with leg kicks to get inside. Williams landed a side kick to the face. Williams continued to target Hardy’s nose, which was a bloody mess. The doctor got called in and called the fight. Williams is the winner.

Ryan Quinn vs. Marcus Surin is next in a lightweight bout. In round 1, they exchanged and clinched early. Midway through, Quinn scored the takedown and got half guard while Surin was landing elbows from the bottom. Surin was able to get back to his feet and clinched but Quinn got a takedown and his back that led to him locking in the rear-naked choke, but Surin got out of it. Surin was able to get to his feet and landed an uppercut to end the round. In round 2, Quinn got the double leg takedown and was able to transition to back mount. Surin got back to his feet, and once again they clinch with both men trying to gain the advantage. Moving to late in the round, Quinn scored a takedown and got back and forth between half guard and back mount. However, Surin got to his feet, and they exchange shots. In round 3, Quinn continued to work for takedowns in this round. He finally got him down late in the round only to have Surin get to his feet. The judges gave the win to Quin by decision.

Opening the main card on Spike TV is Lisa Blaine vs. Ana Julaton in a female flyweight bout. In round 1, there was a feeling out process early. Blaine caught a kick and clinched with her up against the fence midway through the round. Julaton was able to score a takedown late in the round and landed some shots, but Blaine was able to transition to her feet. They got into the clinch up against the fence. In round 2, after briefly exchanging, they went back to clinching and exchanging shots there. Julaton took her down twice after Blaine got back to her feet quickly on the first attempt. Julaton was able to keep her down with under a minute to go in full guard and keep control. In round 3, Blaine was able to score a quick takedown and controlled the fight from full guard with strikes from the top. Julaton got back to her feet with only seconds left in the round. They clinched and threw big shots to end the fight. The judges gave Blaine the split decision win.

Here are the results for this event:

MAIN CARD (SPIKE/9 p.m. EST)



Middleweight: Gegard Mousasi def. Alexander Shlemenko via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)



Welterweight: Neiman Gracie def. Zak Bucia — Submission (Neck Crank) 2:27 R2



Female Flyweight: Kristina Williams def. Heather Hardy via technical knockout (Doctor’s stoppage)(Round 2, 2:00)



Lightweight: Ryan Quinn def. Marcus Surin via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Female Flyweight: Lisa Blaine def. Ana Julaton via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)



PRELIMINARY CARD (Online/7:00 pm EST)



John Lopez def. Billy Giovanella via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-26)

Kevin Carrier def. Jose Antonio Perez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Vovka Clay def. Frank Sforza via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:17 of Round 2

Don Shainis def. Matthew Denning via TKO (ground-and-pound) at 4:50 of Round 1

Jordan Young def. Alec Hooben via submission (triangle choke) at 2:44 of Round 1

Costello van Steenis def. Steve Skrzat via submission (strikes) at 2:52 of Round 1

Joaquin Buckley def. Vinicius de Jesus via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Pete Rogers def. Timothy Wheeler via technical submission (guillotine choke) at :37 of Round 1

Dean Hancock def. John Beneduce via TKO (strikes) at 3:38 of Round 1