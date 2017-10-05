Bellator 184 Weigh-In Results

Bellator 184 is scheduled to take place on Friday, October 6, 2017 at the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 PM EST while the main card will air on Spike TV at 9:00 PM EST.

Eduardo Dantas (c) vs. Darrion Caldwell for the bantamweight title will headline this event while Daniel Straus vs. Emmanuel Sanchez in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the four bout card is Pat Curran vs. John Macapa in a featherweight bout and Joe Taimanglo vs. Leandro Higo in a bantamweight bout.

Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 184 on Thursday and you can watch them here:

Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Spike, 9 p.m. ET)

Champ Eduardo Dantas (134.5) vs. Darrion Caldwell (134.7) – for bantamweight title

Emmanuel Sanchez (145.2) vs. Daniel Straus (145.8)

Pat Curran (145.6) vs. John Teixeira (145.8)

Leandro Higo (135.2) vs. Joe Taimanglo (135.7)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 7 p.m. ET)

Teagan Dooley (202) vs. DeMarcus Simmons (201.8)

Carrington Banks (155.3) vs. Steve Kozola (155.2)

L.J. Hermreck (144) vs. Westin Wilson (146)

Justin Patterson (170.1) vs. Chance Rencountre (170.1)

Sean Holden (157.4) vs. Shakir McKillip (159.6) – 160-pound catchweight

Manny Muro (154.6) vs. Emmanuel Rivera (154)

Ernest James (263.9) vs. Ray Jones (245.2)

Daniel Carey (149.8) vs. Kendall Carnahan (149.9)