Bellator 184 Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Friday, October 6th, 2017) will come in the form of Bellator 184. Headlining the card are Eduardo Dantas (c) and Darrion Caldwell, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.

Bellator Bantamweight Championship: Eduardo Dantas (c) vs. Darrion Caldwell



Featherweight: Daniel Straus vs. Emmanuel Sanchez



Featherweight: Pat Curran vs. John Macapa



Bantamweight: Joe Taimanglo vs. Leandro Higo

Manuel Muro def. Emmanuel Rivera via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Sean Holden def. Shakir McKillip via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 4:39 – 160-pound catchweight

Carrington Banks def. Steve Kozola via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-25, 30-25)

Chance Rencountre def. Justin Patterson via submission (D’Arce choke) – Round 1, 2:58

Teagan Dooley def DeMarcus Simmons via submission (Americana) – Round 2, 2:12

Westin Wilson def. L.J. Hermreck via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 0:55

Kendall Carnahan def. Daniel Carey via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)