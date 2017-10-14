Alexander Gustafsson Reacts To Volkan Oezdemir Getting Title Shot Over Him

Two-time UFC light heavyweight challenger Alexander Gustafsson is going to have to wait to get his rematch with current UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

Now that he has been reinstated as champion, Cormier had no concrete plans about whom he intends to face next. This led to him taking it to the people and let fans decide via social media. In a recent tweet he sent out, Cormier noted that the verdict went to rising 205-pound star Volkan Oezdemir.

Keep in mind that no date nor a location has been formally announced by the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) for this bout. It appears that the champion’s mind has been made up as to whom he will fight next, and Oezdemir appears to be up for the challenge.

It’s an interesting move by the UFC. Although DC wanted this bout, there were many fans who were also arguing that Gustafsson is the more deserving challenger. If you recall, the two fighters already faced each other at UFC 192 in 2015, where Cormier won via split decision.

“Daniel (Cormier) knows I’m here to stay, that I’m waiting for my rematch against him,” Gustafsson told Viaplay Fighting in a post on his official Facebook page. “I’m not in a hurry. I’ve had longer stretches between fights than this. I’ll be fine.”

Gustafsson went on record by stating that he will be ready to fight the winner of the title bout between Cormier and Oezdemir, which will likely take place in early 2018 with the champ taking time to recuperate from a busy 2017.

“I want the belt,” he said. “I want a title fight. We’ll see if Volkan vs. Cormier gets confirmed. Then I’ll fight the winner and … I’m pretty sure I’ll fight ‘DC.’” “Volkan does have a puncher’s chance,” Gustafsson said. “He’s not someone you want to underestimate. He’s a power puncher. But ‘DC’ is the better fighter. (Cormier) can take a punch. He has the cardio. He is a better mixed martial artist than Volkan. So I see ‘DC’ winning the fight.”

The difference between Gustafsson and Cormier is their wrestling pedigrees. Obviously, Gustafsson well knows that heavy-handed fighters can catch you.