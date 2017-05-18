Conor McGregor Applies For Boxing License In Nevada

Late last night (May 17, 2017), it was announced that Conor McGregor had struck a deal with the UFC in order to make his often discussed mega fight with the legendary Floyd Mayweather a reality.

“It is an honour to sign this record breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC, The Ultimate Fighting Championship and Paradigm Sports Management,” McGregor told TheMacLife.com. “The first, and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer’s signature in the coming days.”

UFC President Dana White also confirmed the news:

“The McGregor side is done,” White said on TNT following game one of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. “I’m starting to work on the Mayweather side now.” “I’m not saying the fight will happen but I got one side done and it’s time to work on the other,” White added.

Today (May 18, 2017), it appears as if another crucial step has been taken in regards to making the fight, as McGregor has applied for a boxing license in the state of Nevada.

Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) executive director Bob Bennet confirmed the news to Boxing News Online:

“Conor McGregor has submitted an application to the Nevada State Athletic Commission for a boxing license,” he said. “We are currently awaiting additional documents from him in support of his application.”

Late last year, McGregor was granted a boxing license in the state of California, which added more fuel to the fire regarding speculation that he may actually take on Mayweather in a boxing match. Mayweather, however, has spent the majority of his lengthy career competing in Las Vegas, making it a likely landing spot for a potential showdown between him and McGregor.

With McGregor and the UFC taking these recent steps, the ball most certainly seems to be in the court of the man dubbed “Money”. The 41-year-old undefeated Mayweather hasn’t competed since Sept. 2015 when he scored a unanimous decision victory over Andre Berto. He announced his retirement after the bout, but revealed earlier this year that he was coming out of retirement solely for a bout with the brash and outspoken Irish knockout artist.

Many have refused to give McGregor a chance against Mayweather and for good reason, as the “Notorious” one has never competed in a professional boxing match. To no surprise, however, McGregor has appeared to be nothing but confident heading into what would likely be the most lucrative bout in the history of combat sports.

The Irishman has been out of action since knocking out Eddie Alvarez last November at UFC 205 in New York City to become the promotion’s lightweight champion. Prior to that, he had set promotional pay-per-view records in back-to-back grudge matches with Nate Diaz at UFC 196 in March 2016 and at UFC 202 in August 2016. He and his longtime girlfriend, Dee Devlin, also recently gave birth to their first child, Conor Jr.