Ilir Latifi Chokes Out Ovince Saint Preux, Wants UFC Gold

Ovince Saint Preux had a taste of his own medicine after being choked out by Ilir Latifi.

Saint Preux and Latifi met inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The light heavyweight tilt served as the second main card fight of UFC on FOX 28. Saint Preux hoped to extend his winning streak to four, while Latifi was eyeing his second straight victory.

“The Sledgehammer” got his way.

Saint Preux threw out a leg kick. Latifi looked to take his time. Saint Preux blocked a high kick. Latifi knocked down Saint Preux and had him in a world of trouble with followup strikes. He choked out his opponent with a guillotine choke.

After the bout, Latifi made a gesture signaling his desire to have a UFC title around his waist.

Final Result: Ilir Latifi def. Ovince Saint Preux via submission (guillotunbe choke) – R1, 3:48