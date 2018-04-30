Hyped Middleweight Already Set For First UFC Main Event

Former professional kick boxer and rising middleweight contender Israel Adesanya has received quite a bit of attention through his first two UFC fights thus far and because of that, he’s been booked for his first main event slot.

Earlier today (April 30, 2018), the UFC confirmed that Adesanya would be taking on veteran Brad Tavares in a five-round bout that will headline The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 27 Finale, which is set for July 6 at the Palms Pearl Concert Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 28-year-old Adesanya, who holds a 26-5 kick boxing record, has compiled a perfect 13-0 record in MMA that includes 12 knockouts. He made his promotional debut at UFC 221 in Perth, Australia earlier this year, stopping Rob Wilkinson in the second round. He then followed that up with a decision victory over Marvin Vettori earlier this month at UFC on FOX 29 in Glendale, Arizona.

Tavares, meanwhile, holds a 17-4 professional record. He’s currently riding a four-fight winning streak that includes victories over Caio Magalhaes, Elias Theodorou, Thales Leites and Krzysztof Jotko.

The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale is set to take place during International Fight Week.