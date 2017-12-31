Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm Full Fight Video Highlights

In the last UFC bout of 2017, women’s featherweight champ Cris Cyborg took on Holly Holm for the title in the main event of last night’s (Sat., December 30, 2017) UFC 219 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The hyped headliner was touted as being for the title of the greatest women’s MMA fighter of all time, and indeed there were arguments to be made supporting that theory – especially in the case of dominant champion Cyborg. But Holm had already toppled one MMA legend when she upset Ronda Rousey just over two years ago and set ‘Rowdy’s’ downfall into motion, so if she could do it again, and this time against a far more dangerous opponent, she should also be in the consideration for the young sport’s G.O.A.T.

So much was resting on the result of UFC 219’s main event, and despite being taken into deeper waters than she ever had been in the UFC, Cyborg emerged with a convincing, hard-fought win that proved why she’s the champ and the most powerful woman to ever compete in MMA. With Holm attempting to control the clinch early on, Cyborg stayed patient to pick her spots and land with accuracy, each blow landing with her trademark power and adding up on Holm’s face.

As the fight wore on, Holm seemed to land on air far too much as she telegraphed too many shots, and Cyborg only seemed to grow stronger with her endurance appearing to be enough for far more than five rounds. It wasn’t the kind of win we’re used to seeing from Cyborg, but it showed she could go the distance with an elite challenger and still come out on top. Watch the highlights of her first UFC title defense right here: