Holly Holm Returns Against Former Invicta Champion At UFC 225

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm has her next fight lined up.
The UFC announced that a featherweight bout between Holm and former Invicta FC featherweight champ Megan Anderson had been booked for the upcoming UFC 225 pay-per-view event. This fight marks the first non-title women’s featherweight bout in UFC history.
Chicago is STACKED!@HollyHolm welcomes @MeganA_MMA to the Octagon at #UFC225! pic.twitter.com/pL79WjFrpk
— UFC (@ufc) April 12, 2018
Despite the fact that the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion didn’t capture the women’s featherweight title from Cris Cyborg in the main event of UFC 219, she is pressing forward.
As a result of her loss to Cyborg at UFC 219, Holm fell to 1-4 since her legendary knockout of Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 in November 2015.
On the flip side, Anderson is on a four fight winning streak and this bout will mark her promotional debut with the UFC.
UFC 225 pay-per-view event slated to go down on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.
UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is slated to defend his title against Yoel Romero at this upcoming pay-per-view event, which will serve as the main event.
The promotion will announce more bouts for the event in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:
Champ Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero – for middleweight title
Colby Covington vs. Rafael dos Anjos – for interim welterweight title
Curtis Blaydes vs. Alistair Overeem
Joseph Benavidez vs. Sergio Pettis
Carla Esparza vs. Claudia Gadelha
Andrei Arlovski vs. Tai Tuivasa
Rashad Evans vs. Anthony Smith
Rashad Coulter vs. Allen Crowder
Dan Ige vs. Mike Santiago
CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson
Megan Anderson vs. Holly Holm