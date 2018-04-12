Holly Holm Returns Against Former Invicta Champion At UFC 225

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm has her next fight lined up.

The UFC announced that a featherweight bout between Holm and former Invicta FC featherweight champ Megan Anderson had been booked for the upcoming UFC 225 pay-per-view event. This fight marks the first non-title women’s featherweight bout in UFC history.

Despite the fact that the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion didn’t capture the women’s featherweight title from Cris Cyborg in the main event of UFC 219, she is pressing forward.

As a result of her loss to Cyborg at UFC 219, Holm fell to 1-4 since her legendary knockout of Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 in November 2015.

On the flip side, Anderson is on a four fight winning streak and this bout will mark her promotional debut with the UFC.

UFC 225 pay-per-view event slated to go down on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.



The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.



UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is slated to defend his title against Yoel Romero at this upcoming pay-per-view event, which will serve as the main event.



The promotion will announce more bouts for the event in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:

Champ Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero – for middleweight title

Colby Covington vs. Rafael dos Anjos – for interim welterweight title

Curtis Blaydes vs. Alistair Overeem

Joseph Benavidez vs. Sergio Pettis

Carla Esparza vs. Claudia Gadelha

Andrei Arlovski vs. Tai Tuivasa

Rashad Evans vs. Anthony Smith

Rashad Coulter vs. Allen Crowder

Dan Ige vs. Mike Santiago

CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson

Megan Anderson vs. Holly Holm

