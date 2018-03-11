Holly Holm Open To Rematch With Cris Cyborg

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm is open to a rematch with current women’s bantamweight champion Cris Cyborg, which might surprise some fight fans.

Holm wasn’t able to capture the women’s featherweight title from Cyborg in the main event of UFC 219.

As seen in the fight, which went down on Saturday, December 30, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on pay-per-view, Holm suffered a unanimous-decision loss to Cyborg.

Holm took 118 significant strikes in the five-round bout, which will understandably result in some damage.

“I would definitely want that rematch,” Holm said on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour. “If I get back into training camp, I probably will,’ Holm said. “I’ve seen clips here and there. Mostly highlights of her hitting me, basically that’s how it went in that fight. But I know I had some good moments, there were a couple times I hit her with some good solid shots and I just felt like, you know, in the clinch I was doing some good things. There’s always some things to build on. It always takes me awhile to go back to my fight.” “It’s not something I’m putting all my thought into,” Holm said. “I really don’t think that can be my next fight, I bet you it will be something else. I don’t know what it might be, maybe 135, maybe 145, I’m not really putting too much into thinking it has to be one way or the other. I guess it’s just one of those things that I always want to beat the unbeatable, I guess. “I think about all my fights, I always want to avenge my losses,” Holm added. “I want that fight back I know it’s a lot of work and the biggest women’s fighter in all the divisions of the UFC, but, it’s also I feel like I can do it and I want to do it again.”

As a result of her loss to Cyborg at UFC 219, Holm fell to 1-4 since her legendary knockout of Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 in November 2015.

She has a new game plan in mind if the UFC grants her a rematch with Cyborg.