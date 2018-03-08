Holly Holm Clears Up Talk About Retirement

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm has made it clear that she has no plans on retiring from the sport of MMA.

Despite the fact that the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion didn’t capture the women’s featherweight title from Cris Cyborg in the main event of UFC 219, she is pressing forward.

As seen in the fight, which took place on Saturday, December 30, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on pay-per-view, Holm suffered a unanimous-decision loss to Cyborg.

By looking at the stats, she took 118 significant strikes in the five-round bout, which will understandably result in some damage.

As a result of her loss to Cyborg at UFC 219, Holm fell to 1-4 since her legendary knockout of Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 in November 2015.

With her recent performance, there has been some talk of her potentially retiring from the sport. However, Holm went on record in a recent interview that she is not going anywhere.