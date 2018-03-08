Holly Holm Clears Up Talk About Retirement

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm has made it clear that she has no plans on retiring from the sport of MMA.
Despite the fact that the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion didn’t capture the women’s featherweight title from Cris Cyborg in the main event of UFC 219, she is pressing forward.
As seen in the fight, which took place on Saturday, December 30, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on pay-per-view, Holm suffered a unanimous-decision loss to Cyborg.
By looking at the stats, she took 118 significant strikes in the five-round bout, which will understandably result in some damage.
As a result of her loss to Cyborg at UFC 219, Holm fell to 1-4 since her legendary knockout of Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 in November 2015.
With her recent performance, there has been some talk of her potentially retiring from the sport. However, Holm went on record in a recent interview that she is not going anywhere.
“People ask me, ‘you had four out of five losses, four out of five fights are losses and you’re 36 and are you going to return,” Holm said on a recent edition of The MMA Hour. “And I was like, it’s, ‘I still want to fight, that’s the bottom line.’”
“Why wouldn’t I want to return when I just gave her the toughest fight in weight class that is a heavier weight class from where I usually fight against the biggest person?” Holm asked. “I was the one who gave her her toughest fight so I don’t really understand the retirement, you know, people think should you retire maybe it’s just because of the way that, you know how those four fights have gone.”
“I know I’m still competitive, have a lot of capabilities if I want to do it. I definitely don’t have the, obviously every year gets a little bit more, maybe I can kind of coming closer. I’m 36, I’ll be 37 next year, I still feel like I’m strong and in competitive shape. I don’t feel 36. I feel competitive and I feel strong feel and I feel can really do well, so I’m keep going to keep going with it.”