Highlights: Top UFC Prospect Returns With Vicious Body Shot KO

Tonight’s (Sat., January 27, 2018 ) UFC on FOX 27 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, wasn’t exactly receiving a ton of overall heat in the MMA world heading into the card, yet the event was a pivotal moment in the career of rising UFC featherweight Mirsad Bektic nonetheless.

The touted No. 15-ranked prospect was out of action since last March’s UFC 209 where he lost a heart-wrenching match to Darren Elkins after dominating the fight, and he returned to the Octagon to meet dangerous Brazilian Godofredo Pepey on the preliminary card of UFC on FOX 27.

Clearly looking to prove that his only MMA loss was behind him, Bektic came out aggressive early and absolutely smoked Pepey with a massive straight to the body in the first round to score a triumphant return.

Watch Bektic’s emphatic gut-punch KO right here: