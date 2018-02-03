Highlights: Thiago Santos Stops Anthony Smith With Brutal Body Kick

Known for their knockout power, rising middleweights Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith promised to put on a show in the opening main card bout of tonight’s (Sat., February 3, 2018) UFC Fight Night 125 from Arena Guilherme Paraense in Belém, Brazil.

And they did just that, with both fighters landing heavy shots from the opening bell. Santos appeared to rock Smith with a huge kick early, but somehow “Lionheart” survived to actually land on top when it hit the canvas.

“Marreta” would have the last laugh in his homeland, however, continuing the attack with a precise body kick that dropped Smith and opened a clear path for Santos to pour on the ground damage and end Smith’s three-fight knockout streak. Watch the vicious stoppage right here: