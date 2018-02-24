Highlights: Max Griffin Batters Hometown Favorite Mike Perry

As one of the more outspoken fighters in the UFC today, welterweight slugger ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry took his antics to a new level prior to his main card-opening bout versus Max Griffin at tonight’s (Sat., February 24, 2018) UFC on FOX 28 from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, by attempting to pull “Max Pain’s” pants down during yesterday’s weigh-ins.

Yet while Perry may have made more headlines going into the bout, it was Griffin who did more talking with his hands and feet when it was all said and done as he scored the biggest win of his MMA career as the biggest underdog on the card.

He used an evasive, strategic style to stifle the more plodding Perry’s trademark forward pressure, peppering him with accurate jabs from the start to open a cut on “Platinum’s” forehead early and using a high volume of stinging body and leg kicks. Perry did seem to have a slight edge in the grappling department, however, scoring two dragging takedowns to advance a quick back take into mount at the end of the first round.

But Griffin’s continued striking volume and speed enabled him to use his five-inch reach advantage to stay just out of the way of Perry’s monstrous power, to the point where “Platinum” was throwing little and landing less. That lead to a second-round sequence where Griffin dropped Perry with a perfect left hook that appeared to be the beginning of the end for Perry.

He survived and may have even won the last round by landing some big shots and kicks, but it was too little, too late as Griffin upset the Orlando fans by battering and bloodying their hometown fan favorite for the most decorated victory of his mixed martial arts career.

Watch the video highlights of ‘Max Pain’s’ huge win here: