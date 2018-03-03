Highlights: Mackenzie Dern Wins Nailbiter In UFC Debut

Billed as the next Ronda Rousey in an almost unprecedented stream of comparison, Brazilian jiu-jitsu champ Mackenzie Dern made her anticipated UFC debut on the preliminary card of tonight’s (Sat., March 3, 2018) UFC 222 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

When the dust settled on one of the most pivotal UFC debuts in some time, Dern had picked up a win.

But it wasn’t without a significant amount of adversity from the more experienced Yoder, who exhibited a ton of skill in a bloody, amazing fight.

Dern came out not afraid at all, swinging wildly and landing some power shots early:



But the veteran Yoder came back with some accurate shots of her own:



That left was so effective that it dropped Dern in the second frame, turning the tide in Yoder’s favor and winning her a round:



Dern came back to get a pivotal takedown in the third round, however, almost scoring a rear-naked choke with her vaunted Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills to score a split decision victory in a successful, but educational, Octagon debut: