Highlights: Light Heavyweight Scores Insane Last-Second Submission At UFC London

Today’s (March 17, 2018) UFC London has again shown us why a mixed martial arts bouts is never over until the final bell.

Light heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev was controlling the action against Paul Craig in the opening round of their fight on the UFC London preliminary card, first landing a big body kick that hurt Craig:

Body kick from Ankalaev hurts Craig in round 1! #UFCLondon



Ankalaev keptthe pressure on into the third and final round, throwing a power head kick that forced Craig to shoot a takedown:

Ankalaev comes out with some HEAT in round 3! Craig is hurt! #UFCLondon



However, Craig somehow came back to score a highly improbable triangle choke submission with only five seconds left in the bout:

OH MY!!!!@PCraigMMA pulls off the MIRACLE upset in the final 5 seconds and gets the submission victory!! WOW!!! #UFCLondon

After two consecutive T/KO losses, Craig needed a win and badly. It was far from perfect, but he got it at the very last second in London and will fight on in the shallow 205-pound division.