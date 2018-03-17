Highlights: Light Heavyweight Scores Insane Last-Second Submission At UFC London

Kyle Terada for USA TODAY Sports

Today’s (March 17, 2018) UFC London has again shown us why a mixed martial arts bouts is never over until the final bell.

Light heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev was controlling the action against Paul Craig in the opening round of their fight on the UFC London preliminary card, first landing a big body kick that hurt Craig:


Ankalaev keptthe pressure on into the third and final round, throwing a power head kick that forced Craig to shoot a takedown:


However, Craig somehow came back to score a highly improbable triangle choke submission with only five seconds left in the bout:

After two consecutive T/KO losses, Craig needed a win and badly. It was far from perfect, but he got it at the very last second in London and will fight on in the shallow 205-pound division.

