Highlights: Jeremy Stephens Destroys Josh Emmett Amidst Controversy

A firefight was promised when featherweight sluggers Jeremy Stephens and Josh Emmett locked horns in the main event of tonight’s (Sat., February 24, 2018) UFC on FOX 28 from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

And the main event delivered on that promise in every sense, as it was a back-and-forth war between two of the hardest hitters at 145 pounds from the bell. Emmett flashed his fight-ending power early and caught Stephens with a hard right hook that dropped him to open the gates for a huge elbow on the ground.

Emmett may have been a bit overconfident, however, as he taunted Stephens that he was going down again.

The opposite proved true, with “Lil’ Heathen” landing an accurate counter left hook that hurt Emmett and allowed Stephens to finish the bout with an absolutely brutal series of elbows that put Emmett unconscious in the second round.

Controversy arose after the bout when slow-motion replay showed Stephens may or may not have landed an illegal knee and some hard elbows to the back of Emmett’s head in a chaotic finishing sequence. Either way, “Lil’ Heathen” has yet another knockout win and is inching close to a featherweight title shot.

Watch the highlights of the vicious finish right here: