Highlights: ‘The Great’ Scores Brutal Knockout To Start UFC Atlantic City

Tonight’s (Sat., April 21, 2018) UFC Fight Night 128 from the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, features a variety of potentially exciting bouts across several weight classes, but the upcoming match-ups may have trouble topping one of the early fights on the card.

Experienced knockout artist Siyar Bahadurzada took on Luan Chagas on the second bout of the FOX Sports 1-aired preliminary card, and even though Chagas held his own throughout the first frame and half of the second, ‘The Great’ came out victorious.

Landing an absolutely brutal front kick to the solar plexus, Bahadurzada followed up on a badly hurt Chagas with a brutal uppercut to seal the deal. Watch the exciting finish here: